Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH
Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, FREE Live Streaming: Viewers can watch all three Australia vs West Indies ODI matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free in India. The AUS vs WI ODI Series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.
Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs WI on TV, Laptop, Desktop in India: Steve Smith’s Australia are all set to take on Shai Hope-led West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, on February 6. Currently, the hosts are leading the series 2-0 and are on the verge of whitewashing the visitors. On the contrary, the Windies will try to end this series with a win over the Aussies.
How to watch Australia vs West Indies ODI Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?
Probable Playing XIs
Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas
Squads:
Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie