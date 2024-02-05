Home

Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs WI on TV, Laptop, Desktop in India: Steve Smith’s Australia are all set to take on Shai Hope-led West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, on February 6. Currently, the hosts are leading the series 2-0 and are on the verge of whitewashing the visitors. On the contrary, the Windies will try to end this series with a win over the Aussies.

How to watch Australia vs West Indies ODI Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

Viewers can watch all three Australia vs West Indies ODI matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free in India. The AUS vs WI ODI Series will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c & wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Squads:

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie

