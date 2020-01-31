Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs England Women Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 2 AU-W vs EN-W in Canberra: The Australia T20I Tri-nation series can be considered as the training ground for the Women’s T20 World Cup starting next month. India, who made it to the semi-finals in the last edition will be up against the finalists Australia and England in this Tri-Series. A total of seven matches will be played in this series including the final. The first three games will be hosted by Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

TOSS – The toss between Australia Women and England Women will take place at 8:00 AM IST on February 1.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Ellyse Perry (captain), Meg Lanning (vice-captain), Alyssa Healy, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham

AU-W vs EN-W SQUADS:

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (captain), Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Lauren Winfield, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck

