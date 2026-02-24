Home

Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch AUS-W vs IND-W in India online and on TV channel

AUS-W vs IND-W 2026 1st ODI Live: Harmanpreet Kaur's World Champions will begin a three-match ODI series against Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday.

World champions Team India will begin a 3-match ODI series vs Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday. (Source: X)

Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI: Reigning ODI world champions Team India will begin a three-match ODI series against Australia at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be full of confidence having won a historic T20I series against Australia down under last week – with the hosts losing a bilateral series in any format at home for the first time since 2017.

The series will be the final one for Australia’s current skipper and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and she is unlikely to take up the gloves behind the stumps in her farewell series. Healy, wife of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, will be bidding adieu to international cricket after the ODI and the Day-Night Test at Perth which follows the series. “It’s already been a little bit weird watching, to be completely honest. I haven’t probably played as many of the T20 series over the last few seasons, but being removed from the environment for the last couple of weeks and watching it all unfold has been a little bit weird, and coming back in midway through a series has been a bit odd,” Healy said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Beth Mooney is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for Australia in this series. “I’m just really excited to play in what is a big series … it’s not so much about going out in in style, it’s more about winning this series,” Healy said.

Sophie Molineux, who will be the next Australian captain across formats following this series, will serve as Healy’s deputy during the one-dayers and the Test.

Born on the Gold Coast, Healy expects a strong turnout of family and friends. “It’s interesting how everything panned out. I didn’t get a game in Sydney, but ironically, to get a game here in Queensland, where I’ve got more family and friends from where we originated, is a really special thing. I think Uncle Ian (former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy) has been in charge of roping them all together,” she said.

For India, opener Pratika Rawal, who had got injured just before ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2024 semifinal is set to return to the side. But Rawal is expected to bat in the middle-order at the No. 3 position with Shafali Verma opening the innings with Smriti Mandhana.

That sweet taste of a series victory in Australia ️ #TeamIndia‘s T20I series win Down Under summed up by Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, and Head Coach Amol Muzumdar – By @mihirlee_58 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jMsTRJFxzh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2026

Here are all the details about Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI…

When is Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI going to take place?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI will take place on Tuesday, February 24.

Where is Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI going to take place?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI will be held at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

What time will Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI start?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI will begin at 920am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 850am.

Where can I watch Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI LIVE on TV in India?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI in India?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI Predicted 11

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kashvee Gautam/Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud/Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

