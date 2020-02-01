Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Australia Women vs India Women, Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 AU-W vs IN-W in Canberra: The Australia T20I Tri-nation series can be considered as the training ground for the Women’s T20 World Cup starting next month. India, who made it to the semi-finals in the last edition will be up against the finalists Australia and England in this Tri-Series. A total of seven matches will be played in this series including the final. The first three games will be hosted by Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

TOSS – The toss between Australia Women and India Women will take place at 8:00 AM IST on February 1.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

AU-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Smriti Mandhana (captain), Ellyse Perry (vice-captain), Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Beth Mooney, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Georgia Wareham

AU-W vs IN-W SQUADS

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Australia Women Dream11 Team/ India Women Dream11 Team/ AU-W Dream11 Team/ IN-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.