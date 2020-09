Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Match LIVE STREAMING

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Match, Brisbane – Live Cricket Online Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch AU-W vs NZ-W 1st T20I Match TV And Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | Get the Latest cricket news, updates and coverage on India.com cricket news. Also Read - AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions 1st T20I, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket New Zealand Women tour of Australia 2020: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, Allan Border Field, Brisbane at 9:30 PM IST Saturday, September 26

Venue: Brisbane

TV Broadcast: Sony SIX/HD.

Where to Stream Online in India: Airtel TV, Jio App

Playing 11

Australia Women Squad:

Alyssa Healy(WK), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(C), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Belinda Vakarewa, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry

New Zealand Women Squad:

Amy Satterthwaite (C), Katey Martin (WK), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, KE Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Rosemary Mair

