Australia’s women’s team made history when they defeated New Zealand in the first ODI on Sunday. The six-wicket in the opening match of the three-match series, played at Mount Maunganui, was the 22nd consecutive win in the ODI format for the Australian women’s team. Also Read - This Day That Year Jasprit Bumrah Made his IPL Debut and Announced his Arrival with Virat Kohli's Wicket

By doing so, the women’s team broke the world record set by Australian men’s team. They had a record of winning 21 ODIs in a row, which they did between 11 January 2003 and 24 May 2003. Also Read - Mumbai: Over 600 Buildings, 7,500 Floors Sealed; BMC Says Majority of Cases Are From High-Rises

Australian women team did not lose a single match between 12 March 2018 and 4 April 2021. Also Read - Achanta Sharath Kamal Gets Official Confirmation of Tokyo Qualification

Australian team started the winning streak against Indian women cricket team in Vadodara on March 12, 2018.

Here is the list of series won by Australian women’s cricket team as they went on to create a new milestone.

vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0*

After losing the toss in the first match of the series played at Bay-Oval, New Zealand were reduced to just 212 runs in 48.5 overs, in response to which Australia sauntered to the target, winning the match in 38.3 overs.

Edited By: Sunny Daud