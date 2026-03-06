Australia Women’s take a slight lead after pace-dominates Day 1 against India in pink-ball Test

Home

Australia Womens take a slight lead after pace-dominates Day 1 against India in pink-ball Test

Australia's impressive bowling performance helps them take the lead on Day 1 of the first Test against India Women's.

India Women vs Australia Women Test Day 1

On the first day of the pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground between Australia and India. Australia is doing slightly better than India.

The fast bowlers dominated the day. Not only this, 13 wickets fell in a day, with 12 taken by fast bowlers. Speaking about India’s batting performance as they were all out for 198 runs. By the end of the day.

Team India’s batting performance

The opening pair, Smriti Mandhana, got dismissed early as the star player Lucy Hamilton took her wicket for 4 runs off 13 balls. Meanwhile, star batter, Shafali Verma played an impressive innings as she scored 35 runs off 48 balls, including six fours.

This has got to be up there with some of the great first Test wickets in history! Lucy Hamilton goes straight through Smriti Mandhana @nrmainsurance | #PlayoftheDay | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lc7rHuOBDw — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 6, 2026

After that, Jemimah Rodrigues took the charge and started dominating the Australian bowling attack. Rodrigues smashed seven boundaries and helped the team to move forward in the match. Not only her, Kashvee Gautam also added her valuable 34 runs for the team. Team India struggled against Australia and were bowled out for 198 runs only.

Annabel Sutherland’s spell after tea but it just keeps getting better and better #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XR9GAowzrE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 6, 2026

Australian pacers shine with the ball

Speaking about Australia’s bowling, Annabel Sutherland and Lucy Hamilton were the key players for the Kangaroos as Annabel took four important wickets from Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma and Sayali Satghare. On the other hand, Hamilton dismissed Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Sneh Rana.

Darcie Brown dismissed Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Kranti Gaud. Star player Ashleigh Gardner also took important wicket of wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh.

Australia ends the day 1 with 96/3

While batting, Australia lost their three wickets of George Voll for (2), Phoebe Litchfield for (9) and the skipper Alyssa Healy for (13). Sayali Satghare took two important wickets and one was taken by Kranti Gaud. Australia Women’s score after Day 1 was 96-3 after 27 overs.

Sayali Satghare gets an extraordinary amount of movement for her first Test wicket #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MICOl3lFan — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 6, 2026

Brief Scores

India Women: 198 all out in 62.4 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues (52), Shafali Verma (35); Annabel Sutherland (4/46), Lucy Hamilton (3/31)

Australia Women: 96/3 in 27 overs. Ellyse Perry (43*), Annabel Sutherland (20*); Sayali Satghare (2/24)

Match Status: Australia trail by 102 runs at stumps on Day 1

