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Australian captain Pat Cummins among 4 senior players to miss upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh for THIS reason

Australian captain Pat Cummins among 4 senior players to miss upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh for THIS reason

T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, whose Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated after last night's result, will lead Australia throughout the whole series. He will have his LSG teammate Josh Inglis and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Cameron Green by his side. The selectors have also given a nod to former U-19 captain Oliver Peake

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins celebrates after dismissing Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya during the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 06, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Australian captain Pat Cummins will be among the four major absentees for Australia in their upcoming white ball tour of Asia. The Aussies will kick-off their tour with a 3-match ODI series in Pakistan, starting from May 30, one day before the Indian Premier League 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Cummins, who joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad a month after the tournament’s start, will be a key figure for the franchise, which is most likely to qualify for the play-offs.

Along with Pat Cummins, his SRH teammate Travis Head, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals’ pacer Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will also miss the series. Australia are also slated to tour Bangladesh for a full fledged white-ball series featuring 3 ODIs and T20Is each, starting from June 9 with the one-dayers.

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While Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc have been rested for the entire white-ball tour, Travis Head has been named in the Australian squad for the series in Bangladesh. All four of these players are very much in contention to feature in the play-offs with RCB and SRH level on points (14) at 1st and 2nd respectively. Both the franchises need just one more win to seal their spots in the top 4.

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As for Mitchell Starc, his Delhi Capitals side still has a narrow mathematical chance to qualify for the play-offs only if they win all of their remaining three matches and other results go their way. Other than these big names, Punjab Kings batter Cooper Connolly and pacer Xavier Bartlett will also miss the Pakistan tour but they will join the Australian side for the Bangladeshi series.

T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, whose Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated after last night’s result, will lead Australia throughout the whole series. He will have his LSG teammate Josh Inglis and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Cameron Green by his side.

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The selectors have also given a nod to former U-19 captain Oliver Peake, who had an exception outing in the 2026 U-19 World Cup, smashing two centuries against West Indies and England.

Fresh off a successful campaign in the Pakistan Super League with Hyderabad Kingsmen, Marnus Labuschagne has been drafted into the squads except the 3 T20Is in Bangladesh.

Australia’s squad for tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh

For 3 ODIs against Pakistan: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa.

For 3 ODIs against Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

For 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.

Dates for Australia’s tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh

May 30: First ODI, Rawalpindi Stadium

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

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