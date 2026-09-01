Australian Cricket Board announces Australia A squad for their upcoming tour of India ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy next year

Australia A will play two four-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry from September 22 to October 11

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Cricket Australia has announced its Australia A squads for the upcoming tour of India, with several players looking to make a strong case for a place in the senior team ahead of next year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia A will play two four-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry from September 22 to October 11. The four-day squad includes experienced batter Peter Handscomb, along with Test hopefuls Brendan Doggett, Jhye Richardson, Todd Murphy, Sam Konstas and Nathan McSweeney.

Handscomb is the oldest and most experienced player in the group. The 35-year-old has not played for Australia since the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and will see the India tour as another chance to push for a Test recall. Doggett and Richardson are also among the fast bowlers who could come into consideration for the senior side.

Murphy is another player to watch closely. The off-spinner has already played Test cricket and could be in the mix when Australia return to India next year.

Australia’s selectors have made it clear that the A tour is not just about giving young players experience. It is also part of their preparation for the next Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will begin in January 2027.

“We consider these tours an important part of performance and developing game styles in subcontinent conditions as part of our continued investment into the Australia A program,” national selection boss George Bailey said.

“It’s a strong representation of players who will be in contention to be part of the group we take to India next year or see as having potential for further opportunities into the future,” he added.

Sam Konstas, who has already played Test cricket, is also included in the four-day squad. His return to India will give him another opportunity to gain experience in conditions that are very different from those in Australia.

The one-day squad includes Mahli Beardman, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Mitch Owen, Tanveer Sangha and Nikhil Chaudhary. Several players, including Konstas, McSweeney, Murphy, Josh Philippe and Jack Edwards, have been selected in both squads.

The tour will be closely watched because the senior Australian team is due to return to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next year. Australia and India will play a five-match Test series, beginning in January 2027. It will be Australia’s next chance to win a Test series in India after their previous struggles on the subcontinent.

The first four-day match will be played from September 22 to 25, followed by the second from September 29 to October 2. The three one-day games will then be played on October 6, 9 and 11.