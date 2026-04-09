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Australian cricket board opens up on David Warners controversial drink-driving case, says We will...

Australian cricket board opens up on David Warner’s controversial drink-driving case, says ‘We will…’

Australia Cricket Board issues statement on David Warner's drink-driving case. Read the full story to know.

Australia Cricket Board reacts to David Warner's case

Former Australian cricketer and one of the finest batters of all time, David Warner, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and iconic knocks, found himself in major trouble.

David Warner in Trouble over drink driving case

The 39-year-old, David Warner, who is now the captain of Sydney Thunder and Karachi Kings, was charged with a drink driving case in Sydney as he was caught during a breath test with a blood alcohol level of around 0.104. The shocking part is it doubles the legal limit.

However, after this big trouble, he is set to appear in court on May 7, speaking about his participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It will not be affected.

Cricket NSW reacts to David Warner case

After this tragedy with the Australian star. Cricket New South Wales (NSW) reflected on the case of David Warner and said, “Cricket NSW is a strong advocate of safe driving, including avoiding drink-driving, and takes incidents of this nature very seriously.”

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“David is aware of the seriousness of these allegations. We will support him through the upcoming process,” chief executive Lee Germon said, as quoted by AFP.

Police reveal details of Warner’s drink driving case

Police said the incident happened during a routine check in Maroubra. Officers saw a car slow down and stop before reaching the checkpoint, which made them suspicious, so they went to speak with the driver.

A roadside test showed a positive result, after which Warner was taken to the police station. There, a second test also confirmed the same result.

“About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra,” the police statement read.

“A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result.”

“He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.”

“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026.”

According to some reports, David Warner claimed three glasses of wine before driving home. But, there is no change or effect in his participation in the PSL.

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