Australian Cricket Team Burn Their Sweat In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final Against India | Watch Viral Video

WATCH: Australian Cricket Team Burn Their Sweat In Nets Ahead Of WTC Final Against India

London: Australian cricketers are set to start their summer with a crucial encounter with India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) which will be held on June 7 at Oval in London. Australia’s key batters Steve Smith and David Warner are burning their sweat in the nets before the ‘big test’.

ICC shared some visuals of Australia’s players, practising in the nets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In this year Smith has played five test matches and has scored 249 runs with an average of 41.50. He has smashed one hundred in the year so far.

Warner was in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scoring 516 runs in 14 matches. he had an average of 36.86 and a strike rate of 131.63 in the season. He was not at his best but these runs will give him confidence ahead of a big final.

ICC also shared a video of Australian bowlers with the caption, “Ready to step up in the #WTC23 final.”

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

