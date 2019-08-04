Australian journalist Dennis Freedman is at again! Like always, he has taken a liking to the Indian captain Virat Kohli and compared his records to that of former Australian captain Steve Smith after consecutive centuries at Edgbaston. Dennis, who has a habit of getting into controversies on purpose took a jibe at Kohli’s centuries. He feels Kohli has got 40 per cent of his tons against minnows Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Windies and New Zealand, whereas Smith’s tons come in the heat of the Ashes. “40% of Smith’s 100’s have been made in the heat of The Ashes. 40% of Kohli’s 100’s have been against SL, NZ, WI and Bangladesh,” read his post.

Smith, who is making a return to Test cricket after completing his one-year ball-tampering ban, has scored over 1000 runs in his last 10 Ashes innings with his last six scores reading – 239, 76, 102 not out, 83, 144 and 98 not out in this Test match. He is only two short of his 25th Test hundred in the first session of day 4. Smith’s incredible batting form has once again sparked fresh comparisons with India captain Kohli in cricket’s most pristine form.