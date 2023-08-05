Australian Legend Glen McGrath Picks His Top 4 For ICC World Cup 2023

Home

New Delhi: Australian legendary cricketer Glen McGrath has picked his fav 4 sides, which he feels have the best chance to win the ICC World Cup 2023 in India on October.

McGrath has left the previous edition’s runners-up, New Zealand out of contention and have gone for India, England, Pakistan and of course Australia as the top 4 teams to win the coveted trophy.

”You wouldn’t be surprised that I’m putting Australia in that four. Obviously, India are playing in their own conditions. England is playing some great cricket and Pakistan is also playing fine. So, they are the best four,” McGrath told The Times of India.

England finally won the 50-over World Cup in the last edition in 2019, beating New Zealand by virtue of boundary count. Coming to India, the Men in Blue have won the tournament twice and last lifted the trophy in their own backyard in 2011.

India’s last major ICC trophy was the Champions Trophy in 2013, in which they beat England. Since then, the Asian giants have lost in the T20 World Cup Final in 2014, Champions Trophy Final in 2017 and back to back World Test Championship Finals in 2021 and 2023.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently struggling to get their team combinations right as a number of their star players are battling with injuries. The management are yet to come up with a fixed playing XI and a lot of reshuffling are going in the limited over bilateral series against the Windies.

In the West Indies Tour, India won the Test Series 2-0, the ODI series 2-1 and currently trailing 1-0 in the 5-match T20I series.

