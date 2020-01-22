It was a mixed day for India at the Australian Open 2020 with Divij Sharan starting his campaign with a win while veteran Rohan Bopanna’s exiting in the opening round.

Partnering New Zealand’s Artem Sitak, Divij defeated the Portuguese-Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa to enter the second round. The contest lasted an hour and 28 minutes with the Indo-Kiwi pair pocketing it in two sets 6-4, 7-5.

However, Rohan Bopanna and partner Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan lost to American pair of Bog Bryan and Mike Bryan in three sets. Bopanna-Uchiyama gave it their all in what turned out to be an absorbing contest against the Bryan brothers but lost it 1-6, 6-3, 3-6. Their fight lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

Divij-Artem will next lock horns with the winner of Friday’s contest between Mate Pavic-Bruno Soares and Ben Molachlan-Luke Bambridge.

However, Bopanna is still not out of the year’s first gland slam event.

He’ll be partnering countrymate Sania Mirza in the mixed-doubles event.