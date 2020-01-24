Divij Sharan‘s Australian Open 2020 campaign has ended after he suffered a second-round exit in men’s doubles event on Friday. The pair of Artem Sitak of New Zealand and Divij lost 6-7, 3-6 to Bruno Soares and Mate Pavic in an hour and 17 minutes.

With his exit, India’s challenge in men’s doubles has ended as Rohan Bopanna and partner Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan had lost to American pair of Bog Bryan and Mike Bryan in three sets in the opening round on Wednesday.

Divij had defeated the Portuguese-Spanish duo of Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa in the first round, registering 6-4, 7-5 win.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza had pulled out, mid-match, from her women’s doubles first-round match due to a calf injury. This after she had a day before announced she wasn’t taking part in the mixed-doubles event as a precautionary measure.

Mirza and her Ukranian partner Nadiia Kichenok were trailing 0-1 in the second set after conceding the first 2-6 against the Chinese pair of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu. Mirza retired during the second set.

However, Bopanna will now hope to perform better as he is to partner Kichenok in the mixed doubles event.

The Indo-Ukraine pair will face France’s Nicolas Mahut and Zhang Shai of China in the first round on Saturday.