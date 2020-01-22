Teenage American singles tennis player Amanda Anisimova was reportedly left in tears after a reporter’s personal question following her first round defeat in the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

The 18-year-old was addressing the media after losing to world number 73 Zarina Diyas 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The unnamed reported allegedly asked Anisimova about how she was coping up following the death of her coach and father Konstantin Anisimov last year.

“Things are still pretty tough but I was excited to play in the Australian Open as it’s my favourite grand slam,” she said of her match. “I have good memories from it.”

However, when the reporter further asked is she felt ‘unsettled’, Anisimova replied, “Do we really have to talk about this so fast after a match?”

She then burst into tears.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who is her mixed doubles partner, condemned the incident asking media to ‘Have a heart and please feel’

“This makes me so mad. Have a heart and please feel, it’s not fair. Keep your head up Amanda,” Kyrgios tweeted.

This makes me so mad. Have a heart and please feel, it’s not fair. Keep your head up Amanda ❤️🙏🏽 #alwayswatching https://t.co/gaoA8SlOFY — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 21, 2020

Anisimova reached the semi-finals of the French Open 2019 during which she stunned the then defending champion Simona Halep. Her first WTA title win came at Bogota and she finished the year ranked 24th.