It was heartbreak for Indian fans on Tuesday as veteran Leander Paes was knocked out in the second round of the mixed doubles at the Australian Open by the American pair of Bethanie Mattek-Sands-Briton Jamie Murray 6-2, 7-5. Playing his last Australian Open, Paes partnered by Latvian player Jeļena Ostapenko were outplayed in Court No. 3.

Paes and Ostapenko won 56 per cent points on their first serve, whereas the American duo won a converted a whopping 82 per cent and that seemed to have made all the difference. Also, the American duo won four of the nine break points they had in the match, whereas the Indo-Lativian pair won one from the only one they created.

In Round 1, Paes and Ostapenko erased a one-set deficit to edge out Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 6-7(4), 6-3, 10-6. The duo’s opening round lasted one hour and 27 minutes.

Earlier, Paes had announced that 2020 is his final year on the Pro circuit.

Paes has won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles in his career spanning nearly three decades.

The 46-year-old Indian became the only second man after Rod Laver to win a Grand Slam in three different decades when he lifted the 2010 doubles trophy in 2010.

He is also the only Indian to win an Olympics tennis medal till date – at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

The man of many feats, Leander, also holds the record of winning the most Davis Cup doubles title and is the recipient of India’s illustrious sports awards like the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards.

“It has been a very blessed career. It has been a very blessed profession for me. There are so many other things that are left to do so now.”