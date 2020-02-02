Australian Open 2020 Live Streaming: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem Live Stream in India Tennis Men’s Singles Final Preview, Start Time, Live TV Broadcast, Prediction: ‘King’ Novak Djokovic will look to clinch his record-extending eighth title at the Melbourne Park on Sunday when he faced the ‘next-gen’ star Dominic Thiem, who enhanced his reputation as the big-ticket player with another Grand Slam final. The world number two Serb has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested in his glittering career so far. He is on a 12-match winning streak and will become world number one if he clinches decider at the Rod Laver Arena.

However, Thiem will not be a mere pushover considering his success in the past 12 months. The Austrian got the better of dogged Alexander Zverev to earn a place in the Australian Open final. Before that he defeated the world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarters to showcase his talent on the blue courts of Melbourne.

In the career head-to-heads, Djokovic leads Thiem 6-4. But Thiem has won four of the last five. Three of those were on his favoured clay, but he also came from a set down to beat the Serb on hard courts at the ATP Finals in November.

Djokovic is the first to admit that the slick 26-year-old has successfully refined his game over the past 12 months to compete on all surfaces. “I don’t think he’s really any more ‘next generation’. He’s been around for many years. Now already he’s an established top-five, top-10 player,” said Djokovic.

Despite the platitudes, Djokovic, 32, is banking on adding yet another chapter to his storied Melbourne Park career, and heads into the match with an extra day’s rest after dispatching an injured Roger Federer in his semi-final on Thursday.

When will the Australian Open 2020 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem start?

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, Australian Open final will start from 2 pm IST on Sunday, February 2 (Sunday).

Where will Australian Open 2020 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem be played?

The Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park will host the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem.

Where I can watch the live TV broadcast of Australian Open 2020 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem?

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, Australian Open final can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of Australian Open 2020 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem?

Sony Liv app will provide the live streaming for Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 final.