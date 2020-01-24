Novak Djokovic continued his impressive march in the men’s singles event of the ongoing Australian Open 2020 entering the fourth round with a dominating win over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka on Friday.

Djokovic, looking to win an eighth Australian Open title, brushed aside Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena. This is the 50th time the Serb has reached the round of 16 in a Grand Slam title which is next only to Roger Federer who has done so 67 times so far in his career.

“That’s definitely one of the best service matches I have had lately,” Djokovic said of his win. “I was inspired by my coach Goran (Ivanisevic) who came out here today. He brings a lot of insight.”

Djokovic will next face Diego Schwartzman as he aims to enter the quarterfinal. The Argentine Schwartzman beat n Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7). “Diego is definitely one of the quickest on tour. Hopefully if I serve as good as I did today, I feel I have a decent chance,” the world No. 2 said of his next opponent.

Earlier in the day, Caroline Wozniacki brought an end to her tennis career after suffering a third-round exit.

The 29-year-old lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. “Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder, and I finished my career with a forehand error. Those are the things I’ve been working on my whole career,” Wozniacki quipped while fighting back tears. “Guess this is just how it was meant to be,” added the Dane, who began playing tennis aged seven.”

“I usually don’t cry. I have special memories that I will cherish, it’s been a great ride. But I am ready for the next chapter, ready for what’s to come.” Wozniacki, who won 30 WTA titles during her career including a maiden Grand Slam win at the 2018 Australian Open.