World No. 1 Rafael Nadal won hearts with his warm gesture towards a ball kid who was unfortunately hit on her face on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena during a second-round match of the ongoing Australian Open. It was one of the Spaniard’s favourite forehands which ht the girl.

Nadal was playing a second-round match against Federico Delbonis and the incident took place when while returning his opponent’s serve he hit it wide and the girl who was standing near the chair umpire was hit. Nadal quickly rushed to the girl and gave her a peck on her cheek which brought about huge applause from the full house present.

Here is the video:

Here is how fans liked the moment and reacted on the internet:

Brave girl. Great gesture by Nadal #AusOpen — Blueisthecolor (@CFC_Avinash) January 23, 2020

She must be sit on court why she standing but credits gets now❤️ — Rafa Raj (@RajeshAbd) January 23, 2020

Fyi why Rafa gets sportsman — ❤#20in2020!! ❤ (@Vamosgirl1) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Nadal won the game in straight sets — 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-1 to enter the third round in the year’s first slam.

Apart from the second set where he was pushed a bit, it was easy-peasy for the World No.1 found his best form and brushed aside the challenge in the tie-breaker.

Having clinched comfortable straight-set wins so far, Nadal will face compatriot and 27th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, local favourite Nick Kyrgios took a dig at Nadal, who could be his 4th-round opponent at the Australian Open.