Third-seed Roger Federer survived a scare from 100th-ranked American Tennys Sandgren at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to make it to the semi-final at the Australian Open 2020. Federer won the thrilling five-setter 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 6-3. It was not easy for the higher-ranked Swiss who had to survive seven match points before clinching the game.

Initially, it was the Swiss who took the first set 6-3 before the American bounced back to clinch the next two 2-6 2-6 7 and get in the lead. In the fourth set, the American had his nose in front all the way, he also had four match points in the fourth set. The 20-time Grand Slam champ had to dig deep and the champion did, to somehow squeeze out the fourth set and level things at 2-2.

And finally, Federer his own and won the final set 6-3.

During the quarter-final, the American fired 25 aces compared to Federer’s five. The unseeded American also had the edge over Federer when it came to breakpoints, he had won four compared to two won by the 38-year-old Swiss. With the win, Federer keeps his hopes of a seventh Australian Open title alive.

“Got to get lucky sometimes man. Those seven match points were tense for me throughout. I was just hoping he was not going to smash the winner. I feel I got incredibly lucky today,” Federer on the sidelines after the match.

“I think I got incredibly lucky.” Luck or not, here’s how @rogerfederer assessed his performance to advance to the #AO2020 semifinals.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MK8UDBxT9o — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

“I have played a lot of tennis throughout my life, and sometimes you feel the pain and the age catching up. I started to feel pain in my groin and my leg, it started to tighten up and I struggled in defence. I don’t really like calling a trainer, ever. The best is when it is the groin, you go off court and no one knows what it is,” Federer explains the medical timeout.