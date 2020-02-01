American Sofia Kenin has beaten Garbine Muguruza in the final of Australian Open 2020 women’s singles to win her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Kenin rebounded after losing the opening set to register 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win in 2 hours and 33 minutes. At 21, she thus became the youngest to win the Australian Open title in 12 years.

“This is my first speech, but I’m going to try my best,” Kenin said after her win over the two-time Grand Slam winner. “My dream officially came true. I am so emotional. I have worked so hard. These have been the best two weeks of my life.”

With this title win, Kenin will climb up as high as seventh in women’s singles ranking and will dethrone Serena Williams as the top-ranked American.

Muguruza predicted Kenin to enjoy more success saying she deserved to lift the trophy. “Congratulations, Sofia, I think you played an incredible match, an incredible tournament.” the 26-year-old Muguruza said. “You deserve the trophy. I think we’re going to see you play more finals for sure.”

Kenin, who was the 14th seed, took out 15-year-old Coco Gauff and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty en route to the title.

“She (Kenin) is not a flash in the pan,” Chris Evert told ESPN. “She is going to be around a long, long time. She can improve, her serve, her volley. But, more importantly, she has the taste of winning a grand slam. There are going to be some great rivalries in the future. We can’t rely on Serena to hold that torch for much longer.”

Kenin is the 11th different winner at a women’s major since 2017 while during the same time period, in men’s, only Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have lifted the titles.

On Sunday, Djokovic will face Dominic Thiem in men’s singles final.