Following a fresh coronavirus outbreak, Melbourne has entered a snap, five-day lockdown with fans now barred from attending the ongoing Australian Open that got underway earlier this week in the city. Melbourne, Australia's second biggest city will see around five million of its people being barred from venturing outside except for some essential activities as they scramble to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The decision has been taken after the number of coronavirus cases in a quarantine hotel in the city reached 13 by Thursday with Victorian premier Daniel Andrews terming the lockdown necessary and it will act as "short, sharp circuit breaker". Public, weddings and religious gatherings have been banned.

"We must assume that there are further cases in the community than we have positive results for, and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country over the course of these last 12 months," Andrews told reporters.

When asked whether this will have any adverse effect on the continuation of Australian Open, Andrews replied, “There are no fans. There are no crowds. These people are essentially at their workplace. The minimum number of staff for it to be run safely – not just for the virus but other reasons – will be there.”

Meanwhile, Tennis Australia released a statement saying it’s working with the government to ensure the safety of everyone and that the stakeholders including players, staff and fans are being informed about the change in plans.

“Tennis Australia continues to work with the government to ensure the health and safety of everyone. Australian Open sessions today and tonight will continue as planned with COVIDSafe protocols in place,” the statement said.

“Ticketholders, players and staff are being notified of the changes to fans, and full refunds will be available for any affected sessions. Information on how to apply for a refund will be released soon.”

“The AO broadcast-only contingency plan will commence from Saturday 13 February until restrictions are lifted. Play will continue uninterrupted on the broadcast, albeit without spectators onsite,” the statement said.

“We will provide further updates on the new conditions as soon as possible.”