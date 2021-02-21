Australian Open 2021 Final Live Streaming

And finally, after two grueling weeks at Melbourne – Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev – will lock horns on Sunday in the Men's singles final at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. It is expected to be a cracker as both the players are in good form. Djokovic and Medvedev are coming into the summit clash on the back of straight-set wins in the semis.

While World No 1 beat A Karatsev (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) in a convincing manner, Medvedev did not have to break a sweat as he cruised past Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-4, 6-2, 7-5).

Djokovic will be the overwhelming favourite to win the match, but Medvedev cannot be taken lightly as he is in the quest of his first-ever Grand Slam.

At what time will the Australian Open Men’s Singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev be played?

The Australian Open Men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will take place on Sunday (February 21). The match will kickoff at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will the Australian Open Men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev take place?

The Australian Open 2021 Men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Which channel will telecast the Australian Open 2021 Men’s Open final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev on television?

The Australian Open 2021 Men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will have a live telecast on Sony Sports network.

How to watch the Australian Open Men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev online?

The Australian Open 2021 Men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will be streamed on the SonyLiv app.