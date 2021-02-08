French 10th seed Gael Monfils could not hold his tears back after he faced shock loss against World No.86 – Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori – on Monday in the first round of the Australian Open 2021. Monfils lost the match in a thrilling five-setter – 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 Day 1 Results: Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem Through; Gael Monflis Crashes Out

After the game, while talking to reporters, he admitted that he wants to forget about the loss, but he cannot. He also went on to the extent of pleading with the reporters not to shoot him while he was crying. While speaking, he gets emotional. Here is the video:

“I cannot serve, I can no longer make a forehand, I make mistakes. I would like to get up and tell you that this nightmare is over, but here I am. I feel judged. I’m already on the ground, you shoot me … I ask for a little mercy. It hurts me because I train like a madman and it doesn’t work. When the guy is down, don’t shoot him,” he said at the presser with a heavy-heart and teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic started his defense with a straight-set win over France’s Jeremy Chardy. With the 6-3 6-1 6-2 win, he extended his win record against Chardy to 14 matches.

Last year’s finalist Dominic Thiem started his campaign on a winning note. He beat Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 6-3.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev experienced a little stutter as he won his first-round game in four sets. The German won the game – 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 6-2.