India's Sumit Nagal suffered a straight sets defeat in the opening round of the ongoing Australian Open 2021 to crash out of year's first Grand Slam event on Tuesday. Nagal lost 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 in two hours and 10 minutes to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis as he struggled to put up a challenge to his opponent's power-packed game.

The 23-year-old Indian had also lost to Berankis during last week's tune-up event as well. After being outplayed in the first set, Nagal raised hopes of a fightback in the next as he won four straight games but the world No. 72 proved too hot to handle.

His exit has ended India's challenge in men's singles event with the focus now on on doubles players — Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina.

Nagal, though, did fight hard and played better as the game progressed but Berankis did not falter on key points. Serving at 2-3, the Indian hit a forehand long to give Berankis three breakpoints in the sixth game and the Lithuanian converted the second with a forehand winner to go up 4-2.

Nagal himself had three chances to draw the first blood in the third game, going up 40-0 on Berankis’ serve, but could convert none. The Indian tried to fight fire with fire but the intensity shown by Berankis blew him away and he found himself serving to stay in the set.

In the second set too, it was Berankis who dominated the proceedings. Two breaks pegged Nagal back and he went down 0-4. Nagal struggled to get on the board, missing two break points offered by Berankis in the fifth game but managed to break his rival in that game.

Earlier, Nagal had said his preparations to the event wasn’t ideal. “It is the same situation for everyone, for me, I would have liked to play some more tournaments, but unfortunately I had to end my last season a month earlier. There is nothing I can change, I am trying to practice as much as possible,” Nagal had said during a virtual press conference.

