Australian Open 2021 Live Streaming

Despite the pandemic still, very much there, the Australian Open 2021 will get underway in Melbourne. Last year major tennis tournaments were called off or postponed due to the deadly virus, but it seems things are about to get started. With the number of coronavirus cases in Victoria on the rise in the last two days, the build-up to the tournament has not been on expected lines. There were rumours that the Grand Slam could get cancelled after a hotel worker at the hotel where the players were staying tested positive. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Loses Cool Again, Slams His Tennis Racquet After Germany Beat Serbia in ATP Cup Tie | WATCH VIDEO

2020 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will start his title defence with a first-round clash against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy. Also Read - Tennis | Australian Open 2021 Draw: Novak Djokovic Aims For Record-Extending 9th Title, Rafael Nadal And Serena Williams Chase History at Melbourne Park

Here is all you need to know: Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Players, Coaches Asked to Isolate After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

When and where will the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open 2021 be played?

The Australian Open 2021 will be played from February 8 to February 21.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2021 (TV channels)?

The Australian Open 2021 tennis matches will be telecast live on the Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. For Hindi commentary, fans can watch Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels.

How and where to watch the Australian Open 2021 live streaming?

The Australian Open 2021 will be live-streamed on Sony Liv App.

What will be the timings of the Australian Open 2021?

The Australian Open 2021 matches will begin from 5:30 AM IST.

Indians to Watch Out For

Indian representation at the tournament will be through men’s singles player Sumit Nagal and men’s doubles specialists Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan.