As the Australian Open fervour peaks, Nick Kyrgios was in fine form as the home-favourite cruised through to the second round with a 6-4. 6-4, 6-4 straight-set win over Portugal's Frederico Ferreira. While the game was full of drama, Kyrgios after the win opened up about Roger Federer, Noval Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

While rating Roger as the best because of his range of strokes, Kyrgios reckoned Djokovic and Nadal were not even close to the Swiss.

"I think in my opinion I believe Roger is the greatest of all time. With his skill set, the way he plays the game, I think it's pure. I actually think talent-wise Nadal and Djokovic aren't even close to Roger. Talent-wise, just purely based on talent the way Federer plays, his hands, his serving, his volleys, untouchable," Kyrgios said reporters after the game.

During the interaction, he referred to Djokovic as a ‘strange cat’.

“He’s a very strange cat, Novak is,” said Kyrgios. “Heck of a tennis player. But someone who is partying with your shirt off in a pandemic… I don’t think I can take any slack from that man.”

Meanwhile, during the game at Melbourne Park’s John Cain Arena – Kyrgios did not take long to spark controversy. In the first set, while he was trailing 0-2 – he made a strange request to a friend in his player’s box.

‘Get your girlfriend out of my box,’ he said. This was caught on live television and soon his fans started talking about it on social media even though he went on to win the first set 6-4.

Kyrgios will play his second-round match against 29th seed Ugo Humbert.