Home favourite Nick Kyrgios is at it again! After the 'stupid cat' jibe, Kyrgios has now taken it a step further and mocked the World No 1 ahead of his men's doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis on Sunday in the iconic Margaret Court Arena.

"Just feeling the love," the Australian, knocked out of the singles by Dominic Thiem on Friday night, said when asked to explain his entrance. "Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration. Everyone loves that celebration. It's well liked."

This comes after Djokovic said last week that he did not "have much respect" for Kyrgios off-the-court.

His partner, Kokkinakis jumped in to add: “We were just having some fun out there really because there was no one in the crowd so we were just trying to enjoy ourselves and kind of get a bit of atmosphere and energy about us.”

This is not the first time Kyrgios is making headlines for the wrong reasons. He has had a frivolous past with Djokovic. Both have lashed out at each other in the past. While some fans find it exciting, it does not set the right precedence for youngsters.

As we speak, the Serbian is playing his fourth-round match against fourteenth seed Milan Raonic. The game is well-poised at 1-1. This match was expected to stretch Djokovic – who is allegedly carrying an injury.

The Serb took the first set in the tie-break, while Raonic bounced back in the second game.