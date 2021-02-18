World No 1 Novak Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 6-2 over 114th seed Aslan Karatsev in the semi-final to book a place for him in the final of the Australian Open 2021 on Thursday. Karatsev fought hard but Djokovic showed his class as he cruised to yet another final at Melbourne Park. Djokovic became the first finalist and now he will wait for the winner of Daniil Medvedev-Stefanos Tsitsipas. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 Semifinals: Jennifer Brady Beats Karolina Muchova to Set up Title Clash Against Naomi Osaka

The 33-year old Serb will start favourites against whoever makes the summit clash. None of them have won a Grand Slam in the past.

Djokovic had his fair share of struggles with his injuries in the first week, but now he seems to have recovered.