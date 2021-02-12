World No.1 ranked Novak Djokovic overcame an injury to register a sensational win in the third round against Taylor Fritz in the Australian Open 2021 clash. The match resulted in 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 in Djokovic’s favor after three hours and 25 minutes. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Fans Barred as Melbourne Enters Five-Day Lockdown After Spike in Coronavirus Cases

The ace tennis star sustained an injury during the third set and after that, he started losing the grip over the game but he showed resilience and grit to seal the match in the end. Djokovic took a medical timeout after the third set and struggled a lot in the rest of the clash but he didn’t lose hope. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Ankita Raina's Maiden Grand Slam Stint Ends in First Round

After the win, Djokovic congratulated his opponent Taylor for giving him a tough fight. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams Advance Into Third Round; Former Champion Stan Wawrinka, Bianca Andreescu Suffer Losses

“First of all I want to congratulate Taylor for a great fight. I’m sorry he lost the match today. I just tried to stay in there, I was hopeful whatever is happening there is going to feel better. Towards the end of the fourth it started to feel a bit better,” Djokovic said after the match.

The Serbian also revealed how he made his comeback into the game and called it one of the most special wins of his life.

“Third and fourth sets I don’t know, I just served and couldn’t do a lot on the return, just going through my shots.

“This is definitely one of the more special wins of my life. It doesn’t matter what round it is, the circumstances to pull this win through is definitely something I’ll remember forever,” he added.

In the other match, Dominic Thiem brought his A-game on the table to beat Nick Krygios in a hard-fought battle. Theim made a scintillating comeback in the game after trailing in the first two sets – 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to enter the round of 16.

In an exciting third-round contest, Williams defeated world No. 101 Potapova 7-6(5), 6-2, saving two set points in the first set and overcoming 31 unforced errors to set an enticing fourth-round meeting against Belarusian No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Earlier in the day on Rod Laver Arena, Sabalenka eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ann Li, improving her record to 18-1 since October.