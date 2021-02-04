Melbourne has again tightened coronavirus restrictions after a worker staying at a hotel was found to have become infected with the coronavirus. The preparations for this year’s first Gland Slam, Australian Open 2021, have thus taken a massive hit with up to 600 players and officials asked to go into isolation as they were staying the same hotel – The Grand Hyatt – where the 26-year-old man last worked. Also Read - Dubai Travel: Bars And Pubs Closed For Entire February Due to Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Tennis Australia has now cancelled all matches at the Melbourne Park scheduled to be held on Thursday as part of the lead-up events to the Australian Open. Over 1,000 players, coaches and match officials arrived in Australia last month for a mandatory two-week quarantine ahead of the big event.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said while there's no need to panic, they are treating all those who were staying at the hotel will be treated as casual contacts. "There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts," Andrews said while addressing a press conference held late Wednesday night.

“They will be isolating until they get a negative test and that work will be done tomorrow,” he added.

He assured that while the testing does affect Thursday’s scheduled matches, it won’t have any impact on the Australian Open due to get underway from Monday. “It may have an impact on tomorrow’s play in the lead-up events. But at this stage, there’s no impact to the tournament proper,” said.

“I must say that is important to us but the issues are much broader and that is about public health and public safety. This is one case, there’s no need for people to panic,” he added.

Tennis Australia, in a statement, confirmed the development. “Health authorities have advised us that a hotel quarantine worker has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “Those associated with the Australian Open who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolated until they receive a negative test result,” added.