World No 2 Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday in the quarter-final. Nadal faced a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4, 7-5 loss against Stefanos Tsitsipas. This is easily the biggest shock of the tournament. Nadal was expected to feature in the summit clash against World No 1 but that will not happen.

Nadal was in top form throughout the first week as he did not drop a single set.