World No.1 Novak Djokovic and third seed Dominic Thiem were among those that advanced to the third round of the Australian Open 2021at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. After an eventful day two, the action resumed with several big names including the likes of Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka and Bianca Andreescu set to play their second-round matches. Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the third round of the Australian Open. The top seed wasn’t always at his best, but he played well in key moments to triumph after three hours and 30 minutes. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Rohan Bopanna-Ben McLachlan Exit in First Round of Men's Doubles

Meanwhile, seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams swept aside Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-0 at Rod Laver Arena to reach the third round in Melbourne for the 19th time in 20 appearances. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has played and won more matches at this major than any other woman in the tournament’s history, improved her win-loss record at the Australian Open to 89-12. Also Read - Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev Advance Into Second Round of Australian Open 2021, Ash Barty And Garbine Muguruza Register Dominant First-Round Victories



In other women’s singles matches, second seed Simona Halep overcame a scare against Australian world No.72 Ajla Tomljanovic. Halep came from 2-5 down in the third set to deny Tomljanovic and her home crowd 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, eventually needing two hours and 34 minutes to book a spot in round three.

No.3 seed Naomi Osaka continued her dominant run on the WTA Tour as she registered a 6-2, 6-3 win over World No.43 Caroline Garcia. Osaka struck 23 winners, fired 10 aces and did not face a break point – extends her current winning streak to a career-best 16.

A rematch occurred in the second round at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, where reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek beat Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-4.

In a major upset of day three in Melbourne, former US Open champion and eighth seed Bianca Andreescu lost 3-6, 2-6 to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-Wei.



Meanwhile, Austrian Thiem eased past Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to set up a big ticket showdown against Australian star Nick Kyrgios in the third round.

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev beat American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 and will face France’s Adrian Mannarino. Swiss 17th seed and former champion Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, lost in a five-set marathon to Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics 5-7, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (9).

Among Indians, Rohan Bopanna and his Japanese partner Ben McLachlan crashed out of the men’s doubles event after a straight-set defeat to South Korean pair Ji Sung Nam and Min-Kyu Song in their first-round contest on Wednesday. The South Korean pair — wild card entrants to the event — beat Bopanna and McLachlan 6-4, 7(7)-6(0) in a match that lasted one hour and 17 minutes.

Earlier, Sumit Nagal was knocked out in the men’s singles first round with a 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis.

Divij Sharan alongside Igor Zelenay of Slovakia will face the German pair Kevin Krawietz and Yannick Hanfmann in their first-round contest of the men’s doubles event on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ankita Raina and her Romanian partner Mihaela Buzarnescu face Australia’s Belinda Woolcock and Olivia Gadecki in women’s doubles.