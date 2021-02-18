In a hard-fought clash, Jennifer Brady beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to set up the summit clash against Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open 2021. Brady gave her all in the 1 hour and 55 minutes long epic encounter to enter her maiden grand slam final. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Rafael Nadal Loses To Stefanos Tsitsipas In Quarter-Final

America's Brady started the game on a dominating note as she clinched the first set, but the 25th seeded Muchova gave her a tough fight in the second set to level the game.

Brady brought her A-game on the table in the third and the final set to win it by 6-4 as she became the second finalists.

After the massive win, Brady shared her experience during the game and claims she can’t feel her legs after the victory.

“I can’t feel my legs right now. They’re shaking, my heart is racing. After the first set, I thought to myself, ‘let’s focus Jenny.’ I actually felt strange when I came out, I was excited but also a bit flat-footed. I don’t think I had that much intensity in the beginning of the match, but that improved over time,” Jennifer Brady said after the match.

“The more you put yourself in that environment the more you can thrive.” In a thrilling final set, @jennifurbrady95 stood up in the moment 💯#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/IJ5ng7lwYT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021

The 22 seeded American also talked about her growth as a player in recent years.

“I think my improvement in recent years has come because of some experience I’ve gained, playing bigger matches, in bigger stadiums against more players. I think the more you can play these type of matches, the better player you become,” she added.

Brady will face Osaka in the final, who she faced in the US Open semifinal last year. Osaka beat veteran Serena Williams to seal the place in the summit clash.

“I think it will be a really tough match against Naomi Osaka. She’s won a few Grand Slams, and we had a really great battle at the US Open, in the semi-final. I’m just going to hang with my team now, spend some quality time, do some recovery work and have a good gym session. I’m going to be a bit nervous tomorrow, but also very excited,” Brady concluded.