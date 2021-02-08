Serena Williams began her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a dominant show as she defeated Laura Siegemund 6-1,6-1 to enter the second round of the Australian Open 2021. The No. 10 seed lost the opening game but then pocketed 10 games in a row with the American in hunt for her first Major title since winning the Australian Open in 2017. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Ankita Raina Becomes Fifth Indian Woman Player to Feature in Grand Slam Main Draw

Williams, who was satisfied with her performance, said she has been under a lot of pressure, referring to the burden of matching Margaret Court's record for most Major titles win. "I've had a ton of pressure, and now I don't feel it anymore," she said after the match. "It's like a huge relief. I think I was just looking at it all the wrong way in the past, and I feel totally different about it now."

Serena will next face Serbia's Nina Stojanovic on Wednesday.

World No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2 sail into the next round. “Physically, I feel like everyone — their bodies are shocked, coming in and playing so suddenly after such a long break,” Osaka said. “I think we’re all getting used to it, and everyone is just happy to be here.”

She will next take on Caroline Garcia of France, who overcame Slovenia’s Polona Hercog, 7-6(6), 6-3.

Serena’s older sister Venus also made a winning start with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Kirsten Flipkens. “I like my job. No matter what happens to you in life, you always hold your head up high and give 100 million percent. And that’s what I do every single day, and that’s something I can be proud of,” Venus said after her win.

However, it was curtains for the 2016 champion Angelique Kerber who lost to American Bernarda Pera 0-6, 4-6.

“If I knew the real situation before my trip, I would maybe think twice to come here,” Kerber said. “I was not planning the two weeks’ hard quarantine. I don’t know, maybe if I knew that before, to stay two weeks’ in the hard quarantine without hitting a ball, maybe I would think twice [about coming].”