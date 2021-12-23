Melbourne: Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has been handed the wild card invitation for the season’s first Grand Slam – Australian Open 2022, organisers announced on Thursday praising him for his “fighting spirit”. Murray is ranked a lowly 134 as he battles to recover consistently good form after persistent injury problems. However, towards the end of last season the 34-year-old recorded two top-10 triumphs over Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz and Italy’s Jannik Sinner. In the 2021 edition of AO, Murray received a wildcard but was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.Also Read - Former World No 1 Andy Murray Handed Wildcard for Australian Open 2022

Murray is a five-time Australian Open runner-up and he last played at the event in 2019. Due to persistent injury issues – the ace Scot considered retirement and thought it would be his last match as a professional men’s tennis player. Also Read - Australian Open Chief is Confident of Rafael Nadal's Participation, Unsure of Novak Djokovic For Grand Slam Event

After getting wild card entry to the first major, Murray said, “I’m really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open and grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity. I’ve had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park.” Also Read - Tennis: Rafael Nadal Tests COVID-19 Positive After Returning From Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, Australian Open 2022 Participation in Doubt

Murray recently showed some form too in beating compatriot Dan Evans and another former world number one Rafael Nadal in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi last week.

Five-time finalist @andy_murray is awarded a main draw wildcard. “Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.” – @CraigTiley We can’t wait to see you at #AO2022, Andy 💪💙#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/pJpBy4qXQT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 23, 2021



Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said the former world No.1 is a worthy recipient despite languishing at 134th in the rankings in his ongoing battle to revive past glories after multiple career-saving hip surgeries.

“As a five-time finalist, Andy Murray has had so many memorable moments at the Australian Open,” Tiley said. “He’s renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I am delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January. His heroic exploits have made him a firm fan favourite here at Melbourne Park.”

Murray has three Grand Slam titles under his belt — winning Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016 and the 2016 US Open. However, the Glasgow-born is still chasing the maiden Australian Open title that has eluded him despite reaching the final five times.

The Australian Open 2022 will be played from January 17 to 30 at Melbourne Park.