Australian Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming

After two weeks of top-class tennis in Melbourne, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have made it to the summit clash. While the final promises to be a cracker, it will also be an opportunity for Nadal to get his record 21st. On the other hand, it will also present Medvedev with the chance to stop the Spanish legend.

"Of course, you know, I'm not lying, I know what's happening, I know what Rafa is going for, I knew what Novak was going for. I'm not gonna say, Oh, yeah, I am trying not to listen about this. But it's kind of their thing, not mine," said Medvedev ahead of the final on tennisworldusa.org.

The Australian Open men’s singles final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev will take place in Melbourne.

At what time does the Australian Open men’s singles final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev begin?

The Australian Open men’s singles final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev begins at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (January 30).

Where to watch the live coverage of the Australian Open men’s singles final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev?

The Australian Open men’s singles final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev will be aired live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

How to watch the Australian Open men’s singles final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev online?

The online streaming of the Australian Open men’s singles final – Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev match will be available on the SonyLIV app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary and latest updates here at india.com.