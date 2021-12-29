Melbourne: Calling it a ‘massive disaster’, Nick Kyrgios has raised concerns over the non-participation of the ‘Top Three’ from the Australian Open. Roger Federer pulled out of the first Slam of the year, earlier owing to an injury. The situation of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic remains unclear. While Nadal contracted the virus, Djokovic refused to give clarity over his vaccination status and participation.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Has The Freedom to Decide His Australian Open Participation: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Kyrgios has now urged Nadal and Djokovic to participate in the Australian Slam.

"I honestly don't know Novak's current situation with anything COVID related or what he needs to play," Kyrgios told the Herald and The Age.

“I hope he’s had a good Christmas and I hope he’s able to play in the sport for as long as possible, because I’ve voiced before I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic need to be [playing]. If all three aren’t there, it’s a disaster. It’s an absolute disaster for the fans and the people that enjoy tennis,” he added.

Kyrgios also reckoned if Nadal and Djokovic are not part of the Slam then it would provide younger players an opportunity to progress.

“Yes, it’s obviously a good opportunity for some of the younger guys to come through and make an impact but, as a whole, we do need them to be part of the sport,” he added further.

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic have dominated the tennis world for more than a decade and hence it would be a little strange for fans to see none of them participate in the first Slam of the year.