Melbourne: The Australian Open 2022, the first Grand Slam event of the year is set to run from January 17-30. On the men’s side has Rafael Nadal as it’s headliner with Ashleigh Barty on the women’s side of the event at Melbourne Park.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts After Losing Deportation Appeal Ahead of Australian Open 2022

Djokovic is the defending champion and he had won this trophy nine times. But the Australian government has cancelled his visa for the second time and now he’ll be deported off the country and cannot participate in the first Grand Slam of 2022. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Novak Djokovic Court Case: Deportation Likely

The non-participants are Roger Federer, 16th ranked, a he is still under rehabilitation from his knee surgery. The Australian Open winner from 2014, Stan Wawrinka is also recovering from injury and will miss this event. Sisters Serena and Venus will also miss the showpiece event from the Women’s category. It has been 44 years since an Australian women has won their own event and No.1 Barty has a shot at doing that, even though all of the Top 40 ranked players in the world will be playing in this event. The defending champion is Naomi Osaka and she returns along with Emma Raducanu from Britain making her first Australian Open debut and the reigning US Open winner. Also Read - Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Loses Visa Appeal, Misses Out Grand Slam Participation; All Set For Deportation

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Venue: Melbourne Park.

Prize money: A$75,000,000.

Dates: January 17-30, 2022.

Australian Open 2022 Fixtures

Rafael Nadal will take on USA’s Marcos Giron in his first match and Ashleigh Barty will square off against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in her opening match.

Check Full Schedule here:-

Australian Open 2022 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details

The Australian Open 2022 will be telecasted live on Sony Network and on Sony Liv App for Live Streaming in India.