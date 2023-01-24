Home

Sports

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Enter Semifinals After Opponents Withdraw

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Enter Semifinals After Opponents Withdraw

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will now play the winner between the pairs of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna has cruised into Australian Open semis. (Image: Twitter)

Melbourne: The Indian mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna cruised into the semifinals of the ongoing Australian Open 2023 after receiving a walkover in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Indian duo was scheduled to play Latvian-Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinals. They will now play the winner between the pairs of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski and Taylor Townsend and Jamie Murray.

Earlier, Mirza and Bopanna has defeated the Uruguyan and Japanese pair of Ariel Behar and Makato Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) to make into the last eight. Meanwhile, this is the last Grand Slam for Mirza as she has already announced her retirement from tennis.

Mirza would be hanging her racquet after the Dubai Tennis Championship.