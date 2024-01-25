Home

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Duo Storm Into Men’s Doubles Final

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have now stormed into the Men's doubles final at the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday.

Melbourne: It was good news from an Indian point of view from Melbourne where the Australian Open is taking place. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have now stormed into the Men’s doubles final at the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday. The Ind-Aus duo defeated the unseeded duo of Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(10-7) to seal a spot for themselves in the summit clash. The semi-final lasted 2 hours and 2 minutes. Now, Bopanna would be playing his maiden Australian Open men’s doubles final.

“It feels absolutely amazing and incredible to be where I am today, especially after 20 years of being in the sport and constantly trying to achieve at the highest level. Indian tennis needed this,” Bopanna told Sony Sports during an interview after he made it to his maiden Australian Open doubles semis.

“Watching sports, you always have idols while growing up and someone who inspires you. I hope me reaching the No. 1 position inspires someone back home. With all the support I have received in the last two decades, this is something I have to give it back to the entire nation,” he added.

Now with Bopanna rewriting history in men’s doubles by reaching the No.1 position for the first time, Indian tennis fans have more than a reason to celebrate and cherish the tournament.

“I think each and every fan deserves the credit. Indian tennis deserves a lot more credit. It’s a sport with a lot of talented youngsters, who really need the support to make it to the big stage. Today is a wonderful day to start this journey and I hope lots and lots of Indian players reach the highest level in tennis,” he stated.

