Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Lone Indian To Enter AO Singles Main Draw After Beating Alex Molcan

Ranked 139, Sumit Nagal will be making his second main draw appearance at Australian Open. His last AO main draw appearance was in 2021.

Besides Australian Open, Sumit Nagal has also qualified for US Open main draw twice in 2019 and 2020. (Image: X)

Melbourne: Sumit Nagal on Friday became the only Indian at the Australian Open 2024 singles main draw after he defeated Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in the tournament’s qualifying final. This is also the second time Nagal entered the main draw of the Australian Open after 2021. Ranked 139 in the world, Nagal cruised past Molcan 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets in two hours and three minutes. He confirmed his entry when Molcan double faulted at 30-40 in the 10th game of the second set.

Nagal will now face Kazakhstan’s World No. 31 Alexander Bublik in the first round. In 2021, Nagal went down to Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the opening round 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 that year. Besides the Australian Open, Nagal had also made it to US Open main draw in 2019 and 2020.

“What a battle out there today. Delighted to make the main draw of the @AustralianOpen,” posted Nagal on social media after his win. Nagal’s best moment in a Grand Slam was in 2019, when the Indian was pitted against legendary Roger Federer to four sets before losing to him 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6 at Flushing Meadows.

“I think he knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career. I think he did very well tonight,” Federer had said about Nagal after the game. However, a year later, the Indian managed to enter the second round of the season’s final Grand Slam beating host nation’s Bradley Klahn in the first round 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

But Nagal went down to second seed and eventual champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. Meanwhile, another Indian, Ankita Raina, failed to go past the qualifying stages in women’s singles. Ranked top in India in the women’s category, Raina lost to the Czech Republic’s Sara Bejlek 1-6, 5-7 in the second round of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the only other Indian in the Australian Open main draw is veteran Rohan Bopanna. The 43-year-old has paired up with Australian Matthew Ebden in men’s doubles.

