Melbourne, Dec 22: Australian Open chief Craig Tiley broke silence on Wednesday about Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's participation in 2022's first Grand Slam event to the media.

Despite Nadal's COVID positive report, Tiley is confident of having the Spaniard for the competition, but he's unsure whether Djokovic will be participating or not, someone who doesn't talk to anyone 'Medically'.

Talking about Nadal, Tiley said the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be fully recovered from the virus and be able to travel to Australia in time. "I am confident Rafa will be here," the Australian Open chief told reporters.

On Monday, Nadal had stated that he was experiencing ‘unpleasant moments’ after testing positive. Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya, too, tested positive on Wednesday.

Another player currently in doubt for the Melbourne major is Djokovic who hasn’t publicly confirmed if he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 because he wants to keep his medical records private. At the upcoming Australian Open all players are required to be doubled jabbed unless they have a medical exemption.

Tiley said he is hopeful that the nine-time champion will be attending his event but admits he doesn’t know his vaccination status.

“If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he’ll either be vaccinated or he’ll have a medical exemption.” Tiley commented about the Serbian’s participation.

“Medically, he doesn’t talk to anyone about it. I’m not going to ask Novak that, it’s none of my business. I will know that (he fulfills) one of those conditions,” he said.

