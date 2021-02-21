

















Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev HIGHLIGHTS Australian Open Final

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open 2021 Final Live Updates of Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev being played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win the ninth Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on Sunday dismantled Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena. The win moves world No 1 Djokovic within two of Swiss great Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafael Nadal’s record total of 20 major victories. In a match that lasted just an hour and 53 minutes, Djokovic beat Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The Serbian quelled a brief rally from Medvedev in the third set, getting a break in the final game to win the title. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 Final Live Streaming Tennis: When And Where to Watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Final

For 25-year-old Medvedev, this is the end of a 20-match winning streak that started in November 2020. This included a straight sets win over Djokovic himself at the ATP Finals in London. This was his second Grand Slam final, having lost to Nadal at the 2019 US Open final. Djokovic was on the money from the start, breaking Medvedev in his opening service game. He then consolidated the break for a 3-0 lead before Medvedev fought back. Also Read - Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady to Clinch Second Australian Open Title

The world No. 4 called himself an underdog in the final against Djokovic. “I’m the challenger, the guy that challenges the guy who was eight times in the final and won eight times. And I’m happy about it. I like to play against Novak. We have, since the first one when I was ranked 60, we had always tough matches physically, mentally. And he’s one of the greatest tennis players in the history of tennis. So playing a final against him is superb. I’m really happy about it. Let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

Djokovic had said in a recent broadcast interview that the young challengers, who look to take over from him, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, including Medvedev have a “lot of work to do” to catch up with the big three of men’s tennis. “They will be the leaders of the future, but I’m not going to hand it over to them,” world No.1 had said. “I’m going to make them work their ass off for it.”