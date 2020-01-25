Nick Kyrgios overcame Karen Khachanov of Russia in a thrilling five-set match on Saturday to set up a showdown with Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Kyrgios was made to push, to the edge, by the 16th seed Russian with the two players playing out an enthralling contest which lasted 4 hours 26 minutes before the Australian scraped past Khachanov to win the contest 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/8).

“Mate, it was crazy, I don’t even know what to say right now, it was insane, I have no words for how I’m feeling right now. This is epic, man, I don’t even know what’s going on,” he added. “He’s (Khachanov) an absolute warrior,” said Kyrgios after the win.

But Kyrgios, the World No. 26, was quick to get his focus back and set sights on the blockbuster showdown between him and the World No. 1 Nadal. It was in September last year that Kyrgios was handed a 16-week suspension for taking subtle jibes at Nadal, labelling the Spaniard “Super Salty” last year and also mimicking his serves.

The encounter in all probability is expected to be a grudge match, but Kyrgios played down the mouth-watering clash against Nadal, who breezed past Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 earlier in the day.

“He has a winning record against me. Whatever happens between us, he’s an amazing player, he’s arguably the greatest of all time,” Kyrgios said of his next round opponent.

Asked about 23rd seed Kyrgios after his match, a diplomatic Nadal said: “When he plays good tennis and he shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour. When he’s doing the other stuff, of course I don’t like.”

Kyrgios had a quite a few moments in the match. In the fourth set, he and the umpire were in clear disagreement regarding time violation for a medical timeout. The Australian had a chance to pick up the win much earlier when he had the advantage of two match points – one each in set 3 and 4. However, the Russian brought out a feisty fight and made Kyrgios play out the longest match of his career.

Kyrgios began emphatically, sending down four aces in the first two sets before breaking Khachanov’s serve in game six. The second set went into an exciting tie-breaker before Kyrgios won it. He had three break points in game five of the third set and while Khachanov managed to save two, he sent down a double fault to hand Kyrgios a crucial 3-2 advantage.

Another tie-breaker followed and Kyrgios saved two break points at 3-3 in the fourth set before losing control after being given a time violation. A third tie-breaker ensued and the two went at each other before Kyrgios won in the Super tie-breaker for the win.