Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Australian Open 2021 Final

Novak Djokovic beats Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win the ninth Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

It’s the blockbuster final we all have been waiting for – year’s first Grand Slam – Australian Open 2021 – top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final at the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. Novak Djokovic is a bit special, isnt’t he? When the stakes are high, the world number one Serb always comes up with something! Djokovic pits perfect 8-0 record in Aussie Open finals against Medvedev’s 20-match winning streak in the blockbuster final at Melbourne Park. Medvedev, who is looking to become Russia’s first Grand Slam champion since Marat Safin in 2005, said he is pleased to see himself playing with amount confidence that can scare his opponents. Djokovic has won the Australian Open title eight times and will be gunning for his ninth title. Also Read - Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady to Clinch Second Australian Open Title

“Of course, for the confidence, when you beat everybody, it is just great, because I think people start to be a little bit scared about you,” he said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-4, 6-2, 7-5) in the Australian Open semi-final. Medvedev will move to the world No. 2 spot if he wins the final. The 25-year-old is now unbeaten in 20 matches with 12 of these wins coming against top-10 opponents. Also Read - Daniil Medvedev Registers Clinical Win Over Stefanos Tsitsipas to Set up Australian Open Title Clash Against Novak Djokovic

The world No. 4 called himself an underdog in the final against Djokovic. “I’m the challenger, the guy that challenges the guy who was eight times in the final and won eight times. And I’m happy about it. I like to play against Novak. We have, since the first one when I was ranked 60, we had always tough matches physically, mentally. And he’s one of the greatest tennis players in the history of tennis. So playing a final against him is superb. I’m really happy about it. Let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

Djokovic had said in a recent broadcast interview that the young challengers, who look to take over from him, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, including Medvedev have a “lot of work to do” to catch up with the big three of men’s tennis. “They will be the leaders of the future, but I’m not going to hand it over to them,” world No.1 had said. “I’m going to make them work their ass off for it.”