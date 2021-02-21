Live Updates

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Medvedev – Key Stats from the final!

  • 4:31 PM IST

    Australian Open 2021 Live Final Djokovic vs Medvedev LIVE: Novak Djokovic produced a dominant display at Melbourne Park on Sunday , as he defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to capture a record-extending ninth Australian Open title. The World No. 1 returned with pace and precision and won 89 percent of net points (16/18) to join 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal as only the second man to win nine or more titles at the same Grand Slam event.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    ‘King of Melbourne Park’ – NOVAK DJOKOVIC

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Australian Open 2021 Live Final Djokovic vs Medvedev LIVE: ‘King of Melbourne Park’ – Novak Djokovic does it again at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic wins his ninth Australian Open, his 18th Grand Slam! World no.1 beats the tenacious Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to complete his domination. NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS THE 2021 AUSTRALIAN OPEN!

  • 4:19 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Medvedev Live Score and Updates AO 2021: Standing ovation for Novak Djokovic as a volley from behind the service line misses Medvedev by a mile. What a player the Serb is. Medvedev getting schooled here. Novak is just one game away from his ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam title. Djokovic 5-2 Medvedev | 3rd Set

  • 4:11 PM IST

    Australian Open Live Men’s Final 2021: Utter Domination from World No.1! Djokovic takes a quick 30-0 lead, Medvedev pegs back by making Novak run across the court. His doublehanded cross court return is beautiful but isn’t enough to get it above the net. The defence from Novak is spot on as he makes his way through this game to take a 4-1 lead in the third set. Djokovic 7-5, 6-2, 4-1 Medvedev

  • 4:00 PM IST

    ‘No Mercy’ for Medvedev!

  • 3:59 PM IST

    Australian Open 2021 Live Final Djokovic vs Medvedev LIVE: The Russian finally opens his account in the third set! After losing three games in a row, Medvedev plays a masterful drop shot in a rally to absolutely wrong-foot Djokovic here at Rod Laver. He gets applauded from his opponent too. Djokovic 3-1 Medvedev | 3rd Set

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Medvedev Live Score Australian Open Final LIVE: Djokovic dominating Medvedev at Melbourne Park. The Russian is well and truly unsettled. He has lost his concentration completely. Novak is not trying to dictate terms and has managed to do that with aplomb. The top seed is going along with Medvedev’s chaos and beating him at it, leaving the Russian even more frazzled. From 15-30 down in his own serve, Medvedev makes it 40-30. But Djokovic doesn’t let the game go at all, he fight back to make it deuce. Then, owing to his opponent’s lack of rhythm, he breaks early in the third set. Djokovic 2-0 Medvedev | 3rd Set

  • 3:40 PM IST

    Just one set away from win – Djokovic dominates Medvedev!

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Australian Open 2021 Final

It’s the blockbuster final we all have been waiting for – year’s first Grand Slam – Australian Open 2021 – top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final at the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. Novak Djokovic is a bit special, isnt’t he? When the stakes are high, the world number one Serb always comes up with something! Djokovic pits perfect 8-0 record in Aussie Open finals against Medvedev’s 20-match winning streak in the blockbuster final at Melbourne Park. Medvedev, who is looking to become Russia’s first Grand Slam champion since Marat Safin in 2005, said he is pleased to see himself playing with amount confidence that can scare his opponents. Djokovic has won the Australian Open title eight times and will be gunning for his ninth title. Also Read - Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady to Clinch Second Australian Open Title

“Of course, for the confidence, when you beat everybody, it is just great, because I think people start to be a little bit scared about you,” he said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-4, 6-2, 7-5) in the Australian Open semi-final. Medvedev will move to the world No. 2 spot if he wins the final. The 25-year-old is now unbeaten in 20 matches with 12 of these wins coming against top-10 opponents. Also Read - Daniil Medvedev Registers Clinical Win Over Stefanos Tsitsipas to Set up Australian Open Title Clash Against Novak Djokovic

The world No. 4 called himself an underdog in the final against Djokovic. “I’m the challenger, the guy that challenges the guy who was eight times in the final and won eight times. And I’m happy about it. I like to play against Novak. We have, since the first one when I was ranked 60, we had always tough matches physically, mentally. And he’s one of the greatest tennis players in the history of tennis. So playing a final against him is superb. I’m really happy about it. Let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

Djokovic had said in a recent broadcast interview that the young challengers, who look to take over from him, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, including Medvedev have a “lot of work to do” to catch up with the big three of men’s tennis. “They will be the leaders of the future, but I’m not going to hand it over to them,” world No.1 had said. “I’m going to make them work their ass off for it.”