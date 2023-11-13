Home

Australian Premier League Division Three Cricketer Etches Name In History Books, Takes Six Wickets In Six Balls

The match took place between Surfers Paradise and Mudgeeraba Club in Gold Coast's Premier League Division Three.

New Delhi: In a rare cricketing milestone, an Australian player took six wickets off six balls to win his team a match in Gold Coast’s Premier League Division Three. The incident happened in a match between Surfers Paradise and Mudgeeraba Club. Chasing 179 for victory, Club side Surfers Paradise needed five runs in the final over to win the game with six wickets in hand. But Mudgeeraba captain Gareth Morgan had different ideas.

It all started when Surfers Paradise opener Jake Garland hit straight to mid-wicket for 65 followed by two more wickets – with one caught at mid-on and the other at short mid-wicket. From being at 174/4, Surfers Paradise were wobbling at 178/8 within a space of four balls.

Morgan didn’t take much long to seal the deal as he clean bowled the last two opposition batters to register his name in the history of cricket. Interestingly, this is not the first time he has shown such heroics with the ball on the field.

Morgan’s father Huw, on club’s facebook page said, “A proud father here. Gareth won’t tell you, but as a young bloke, he once took five wickets in an over! He didn’t get six, because there was only five wickets left at the start of the over.”

According to statistics concerned in professional cricket, most wickets taken in an over was five. Neil Wagner (Otago in 2011), Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in 2013) and Abhimanyu Mithun (Karnataka in 2019) had achieved the feat.

