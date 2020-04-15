Australian Georgie Rowe‘s dreams for a maiden Olympic appearance this year were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the Summer Games being postponed to next year. Also Read - How Jeff Bezos Became Richer by $6.5 Billion in a Day Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Her dream might have been delayed if not broken, the champion rower has still managed to hit the headlines, although accidentally. A regulation indoor training session on a rowing machine turned into one of the most memorable moments from Rowe's career when she inadvertently broke the world record for indoor rowing half-marathon.

The 27-year-old was putting some kilometres on her Concept2 rowing machine and it might just have been a practice session but that didn't mean she wasn't letting her intensity down. So much so that she covered over 21 km in one hour and 19 minutes and 28.4 seconds.

She shaved off 40 seconds from the record set by US rower Esther Lofgren five years ago.

“To be honest, I just wanted to get some kilometres up for NSW in the interstate indoor regatta,” she told ABC. “It was just a good way to do it — put on 21km, put some music on and just go for it.”

What makes her achievement even more remarkable is the fact that she only started rowing seriously four years back. She eventually went on to break into the national team and won a gold with the Australian women’s eight team at an annual World Rowing Cup.

Last year, she added a silver medal at the World Rowing Championships in Austria.