Canberra, Jun 13 (IANS): Australian teenager Kaylee McKeown has smashed the women's 100m backstroke world record, according to Swimming Australia.

McKeown, 19, swam the event in 57.45 seconds at the Australian Swimming Trials in South Australia (SA) on Sunday night, beating the previous record of 57.57, reports Xinhua.

She qualified for the event at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Emily Seebohm.